The only such plebiscite in the world: "The Best of Iga Swiatek 2022". Look at the results

It was the best year of Iga Swiatek’s career so far. In 12 months she has won as many as eight tournaments, including two Grand Slams (Roland Garros and US Open). She achieved a historic record of 37 victories in a row – the best in the 21st century. On top of that, she has been the leader of the WTA ranking for more than 30 weeks.

REKLAMA

Despite her young age, Iga Swiatek is already the best player in Polish tennis history. That is why Sport.pl wants to recognize her achievements. Starting this year – groundbreaking one in her career – we will host "The Best of Iga" plebiscite. We want to recap her greatest achievements in a given season.

Zobacz wideo Nowa Iga Świątek. Jednak Djoković, a nie Nadal?

Four categories, 15 jurors

We have chosen four categories to best highlight Iga Swiatek’s successes. These are as follows: her best match, the greatest achievement, the best quote, and her fiercest rival. Elite experts will aid in picking the winners of each category. Those experts deal with tennis on a daily basis – together they represent years of experience in commenting, discussing, and writing about the sport. There are 15 jurors together.

Our experts come from Poland as good as from all other parts of the world. Today, Iga Swiatek is not only the best tennis player in the WTA ranking but also, next to Robert Lewandowski, the biggest sports ambassador of Poland. This fact deserves recognition from foreign media.

We are aware that not every season can be as spectacular as 2022 was for Iga. That being said, we believe – following the opinions of experts and her close associates – that her potential is not yet fully realized. The Pole already belongs to the tennis hall of fame. It is possible that in a few years she will be among the tennis legends. Together with our readers, we want to share in Iga Swiatek's success. This plebiscite, the only one of its kind in media, is not only a form of entertainment but also a form of appreciation of her achievements.

Results of "The Best of Iga Swiatek 2022":

Best match: Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur in the US Open final.

Greatest achievement: 37 wins in a row

Best quote: "I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong because the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha [in February], basically I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one the situation is going to get better, but I'm still going to have hopes and try to support." – after winning the Roland Garros.

Fiercest rival: Caroline Garcia

Votes of individual jurors:

Courtney Walsh, „The Australian"

Best match:

Against Ons Jabeur in the US Open final

While the final against Barbora [Krejcikova] was the highest quality, in my opinion, I’ll vote for the US Open decider given the significance of the victory.

Her results across the board indicated she was a likely major winner on hard court, but until someone delivers in a Grand Slam on the surface, there is always a question there. Even when not at her best, she was still able to find a way to win in New York and it is a title well deserved.

Greatest achievement:

37 wins in a row

The 37-match winning streak – I’m voting for this in part because it includes a major title among the six tournaments she claimed during this swing, but to also claim Premier events at Indian Wells, in Miami and also in Rome is significant. And that she was able to manage the pressure that comes with being elevated to the top ranking overnight in Miami without missing a beat adds to that effort.

Best quote:

"I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong because the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha [in February], basically I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one the situation is going to get better, but I'm still going to have hopes and try to support." - after winning Roland Garros.

For mine, the timing and delivery of her quote on the invasion of Ukraine while on the podium at Roland Garros was the most important. It showed she was willing to use her status as the world’s best player to speak on important issues. To have the poise to do so moments after such a triumph is a credit to her.

Fiercest rival:

Ash Barty, Aryna Sabalenka

Ash Barty did knock her off in straight sets in Adelaide. But among active players, I would argue Aryna Sabalenka showed what she is capable of when on song in the WTA Finals in Texas. I suspect Iga was fatigued, but it demonstrates that as brilliant as she is, there are rivals capable of toppling her when she is not at her peak.

Yasmin Syed, „Daily Express"

Best match:

Against Coco Gauff in the Roland Garros final

I think the French Open final vs Gauff was her best match because of how dominant she was when it was the first time she reached a Grand Slam final as a favourite and not an underdog, and against a player younger than her when she is also still so young, and she handled that pressure so well. It was also in the midst of her match winning streak and it was just a really confident and mature performance, and of course winning a Grand Slam as a result makes it even better!

Greatest achievement:

Winning the US Open

I think her US Open win was her most impressive because she had suffered some early and disappointing losses at her last few tournaments in the lead-up like Wimbledon, Canada, Cincinnati. And she was also not shy about her issue with the women’s balls in New York! Yet she managed to turn all of that around and win her first Grand Slam title outside of the clay.

Best quote:

"I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong because the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha [in February], basically I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one the situation is going to get better, but I'm still going to have hopes and try to support." - after winning Roland Garros.

I think her Ukraine quote was the best because it’s been so amazing to see someone at the top of their sport – especially someone so young – consistently continue to speak out about such an important issue, especially with that being her key focus after winning her second Grand Slam title.

Fiercest rival:

Ons Jabeur

And I think Jabeur was her most dangerous opponent even if she didn’t get a win this season because she stormed up to No 2 and kept trying to beat Iga, has had her No 1 ranking in her sights and has also been the second-biggest threat on the tour behind Iga this year in my opinion!

Mario Sergio Cruz, Tenis Brasil

Best match:

Against Coco Gauff in the Roland Garros final

I think the Roland Garros final against Gauff was the pinacle of her great performance through all clay-court season, so I will choose this one.

Greatest achievement:

Winning the US Open

Aside all the superlative numbers Iga had through this year, i think the US Open title was her biggest achievement. She started the US Open Series having a lot of doubts about the conditions and especially about the tournament balls, used in New York and warm-up tournaments.

When she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia in Toronto, she said on press conference that Bia served well and played better on windy conditions, while she was struggling to find her rhythm and even had to switch racquet tensions. One week later, in Cincinnati, she even asked about playing with men's tournament balls, which suits more to her game. Through those two-weeks in New York, she had adjustments on her game, got more confident, had two big comebacks against Niemeier and Sabalenka and ended the tournament with her 3rd Grand Slam title.

Best quote:

"I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong because the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha [in February], basically I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one the situation is going to get better, but I'm still going to have hopes and try to support." - after winning Roland Garros.

The one about the Ukraine, especially because it was said on her trophy-ceremony speech at Roland Garros. It was a very special final for her and Coco, two young players who are vocal on different social causes. Iga is also very active on mental health issues, while Coco has strong words against the racism and political violence in the US.

Fiercest rival:

Caroline Garcia

Caroline is the only player who could beat her on clay this year in Warsaw. The Frenchwoman had a great season with four titles and showed a more aggressive game-style, especially after she came back after foot injury. It's a very dangerous opponent, one of the best servers on tour, and capable of making a lot of winners.

Sasa Ozmo, Sportklub Serbia

Best match:

Against Ons Jabeur in the US Open final

Perhaps not the best in terms of quality, but in terms of importance it was definitely huge to win a Slam outside Roland Garros.

Greatest achievement:

Winning the Roland Garros

Winning Roland Garros, but not the trophy itself, but the way she has won it. Lost only one set, nobody stood a chance, she was so dominant.

Best quote:

"Well, we have this huge gala that happens every year in Poland. Two years ago, I made it to the second place. Lewandowski was first. This year I'm pretty curious what's gonna happen! "- during the WTA Finals.

The Lewandowski quote, as it encapsulates often entertaining quotes she gives.

Fiercest rival:

Ons Jabeur

I am not sure about her most dangerous opponent, it is very unpredictable, but I would say Ons.

Luca Fiorino, SuperTennisTV

Best match:

Against Barbora Krejcikova in the Ostrava tournament final

I think it was in general the best WTA match of the year. Quality, emotions, winners… everything was there. It was by far the best match I commented in this 2022.

Greatest achievement:

37 wins in a row

It has often been said that in the women's circuit there is no continuity of results. Świątek did exactly the opposite by proving her consistency. The Pole has recorded one of the best winning streaks ever which rightfully places her in the tennis elite.

Best quote:

"When I started crying during that last game, it wasn't very professional of me, but I cried from happiness, because basically, all my dreams came true at that moment, regardless of whether I win or lose." - after the final in Ostrava.

I believe that in this sentence Iga showed her humanity. An unbeatable player for long stretches of the season who turns out to be human. It's a nice message for those who think tennis players are robots. It is not so.

Fiercest rival:

Caroline Garcia

It’s not simple. I mean, Iga hasn't lost more than one match to the same opponent this year. For the style of game, I think Garcia is the player who bothered her the most, among other things at her home (Warsaw). Krejcikova also deserves a mention for her outstanding performance in Ostrava, even if it was a close match.

Mario Boccardi, Sportface

Best match:

Against Ons Jabeur in the US Open final

For the best match, I'd pick the US Open final vs Jabeur. There was a lot of pressure on her giving her amazing winning streak and she was able to handle all that pressure, displaying an amazing tennis level.

Greatest achievement:

Leading the WTA ranking for more than 30 weeks

As to the biggest achievement, I'd say leading the WTA ranking for over 30 weeks. I know that the 37-match winning streak is so difficult, but leading the ranking and being world #1 is one of the most prestigious things a tennis player can achieve.

Best quote:

"I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong because the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha [in February], basically I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one the situation is going to get better, but I'm still going to have hopes and try to support." - after winning Roland Garros.

A world #1 taking the role as ambassador of our sport, supporting a country and people who are suffering an atrocious situation which most of us cannot even imagine. Great role model for a great sport like tennis.

Fiercest rival:

Barbora Krejcikova

Her most dangerous rival for me is Barbora Krejcikova. She's gone through some physical issues in 2022 but she's shown what she's able to do on court playing at an amazing level not only in doubles.

Marcos Zugasti, journalist from Argentina

Best match:

Against Coco Gauff in the Roland Garros final

During the two weeks of the tournament, Iga demonstrated her ability to disengage from any pressure and prevailed with great class, making clear her total superiority.

Greatest achievement:

37 wins in a row

Winning Grand Slams is what marks the path of great champions but getting that streak was a sample of the consistency of her game and her winning mentality.

Best quote:

"I was born to win trophies." - after winning the tournament in Miami.

Just Iga being Iga.

Fiercest rival:

Caroline Garcia

For the consistency of her game and the ability to adapt to the speed that Iga always proposes.

Tony Fairbairn, Ubitennis.net

Best match:

Against Ons Jabeur in the US Open final

This match is Iga’s best match because it was the two best players in the world doing battle on Jabeur’s preferred surface. After an exhausting year it would have been easy for Iga to have been outfought in this final. However, Świątek made an aggressive start to the match and was extremely good in the pressure moments and was a true reflection of why she is the best player in the world right now.

Greatest achievement:

37 wins in a row

This is Iga’s biggest achievement because it isn’t easy to win 37 matches in a row on three different surfaces. Very few people have done it and especially since Ash Barty’s retirement it would be easy for Iga to feel the pressure of being the best player on the tour. However, Świątek continued to improve and mentally was so strong and in this moment she proved why she has all the qualities to be a future legend of this sport.

Best quote:

"I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong because the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha [in February], basically I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one the situation is going to get better, but I'm still going to have hopes and try to support." - after winning Roland Garros.

This is the best quote because it shows Iga’s leadership to talk about global issues. Iga has been a big advocate for mental health and helping people around the world as well as creating initiatives to take action over these topics. Being world number one is a big responsibility not only on the court but off the court and for Świątek to talk about bigger issues in the world straight after winning a Grand Slam shows why she is a perfect player to be world number one and lead the WTA tour.

Fiercest rival:

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka is the type of player that can take the control out of Iga’s hands. The matches at the US Open and WTA Finals showed this and if Sabalenka was mentally stronger, Swiatek may not have won the US Open. This is a challenge that Swiatek will look to figure out in the off-season but whenever these two players face each other then it’s always a big battle.

Jaroslav Plasil, Czech Radio:

Best match:

Against Barbora Krejcikova in the Ostrava tournament final

I think the biggest match is the one in Ostrava. I am not sure if this also applies to Iga's level, but overall the match in Ostrava had the highest level of sportsmanship. And the atmosphere was also the greatest.

Iga Swiatek Sport.pl

Greatest achievement:

37 wins in a row

I choose the streak of 37 winning duels as the greatest success, because it includes successful tournaments in America and Roland Garros.

Best quote:

"Well, we have this huge gala that happens every year in Poland. Two years ago, I made it to the second place. Lewandowski was first. This year I'm pretty curious what's gonna happen! " - during the WTA Finals.

I liked the quote about Lewandowski.

Fiercest rival:

Barbora Krejcikova

For Iga, Sabalenka is the most dangerous, as is Garcia, because they don't give time for Iga to dictate what happens on the court. But their game has a lot of risk. That's why I choose Krejcikova, who plays a mix of shots and is dangerous in the long run.

Diego Jimenez, Punto de Break

Best match:

Against Coco Gauff in the Roland Garros final

There are a lot of expectation about how Iga could manage the pressure of being favorite. Coco had a great confidence, but there is no option for her. Perfect tennis of a women born to play on clay.

Greatest achievement:

37 wins in a row

From my point of view, this an incredible achievement in a tour like WTA nowadays, where any women between top-100 can beat anyone. The most regular tennis player I can imagine because her tennis was unapproachable and the sense of superiority was very powerful.

Best quote:

"When I started crying during that last game, it wasn't very professional of me, but I cried from happiness, because basically, all my dreams came true at that moment, regardless of whether I win or lose." - after the final in Ostrava.

This sentence summarize very well the kind and cute personality of a very good girl who turned into a wild competitor at the tennis court. The secret of her success is enjoying with the process and not focusing only on results.

Fiercest rival:

Ons Jabeur

I know that Iga has been the winner in their two matches this year, but I consider Jabeur the only women who can sustain a long-term battle with Swiatek in the next years. Her tennis style, the variety of effects and changes of speed, could get Swiatek out of her consistency if Ons has plenty of confidence.

Joanna Sakowicz-Kostecka, Canal Plus Sport Poland:

Best match:

Against Caroline Garcia in the WTA Finals group stage

The match against Garcia in Fort Worth was perfectly played in terms of tactics. The consistency with which Iga executed her plan was impressive. And the look on coach Tomek Wiktorowski's face after the match expressed more than a thousand words.

Biggest achievement:

37 wins in a row

Only the greatest figures of the sport had such a spectacular series of victories, all of whom later became global idols for years. We always say that the greatest feat is to achieve stable form over a long period of time, and Iga, by winning so many matches in a row, fits that definition.

Best quote:

"I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong because the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha [in February], basically I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one the situation is going to get better, but I'm still going to have hopes and try to support." - after winning Roland Garros.

I chose this quote because it shows Iga's great awareness of topics that are not directly related to sports, and this in turn shows that despite having achieved great success she is not detached from reality.

Fiercest rival:

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka always confronts Iga with double the motivation, with a huge desire to prove she is the better player. This determination and willpower resulted in defeating Swiatek in Fort Worth. It is to be expected that she will double down on her attitude in the forthcoming matches as well.

Tomasz Tomaszewski, Polsat Sport

Best match:

Against Ons Jabeur in the US Open final

Iga's dominance this season was clear, both Grand Slam finals, as well as the final in Rome, were one-sided, leaving no room for doubt. Only in Ostrava was there any suspense. Amazing atmosphere carried throughout the whole match. Therefore, I would say that the best match in terms of drama was the final against Barbora Krejcikova in Ostrava. On the other hand, Iga performed the best in the US Open final against Ons Jabeur.

Greatest achievement:

Winning Roland Garros and the US Open

All the listed achievements are important, but the biggest successes always are Grand Slam victories. These are making history, and the number of Grand Slam wins determines the rank and the greatness of the player. The fact that she won three titles by the age of 21 allows us to assume that Iga will join the ranks of tennis legends. Her career could reach the level of Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, or Martina Navratilova.

Iga Swiatek Sport.pl

Best quote:

"When I started crying during that last game, it wasn't very professional of me, but I cried from happiness, because basically, all my dreams came true at that moment, regardless of whether I win or lose." - after the final in Ostrava.

Iga's conferences, statements, and interviews are always interesting. They often carry a second meaning, and contrary to banal interviews of most tennis players they are often surprising. I like the statement from Ostrava. It is beautiful, it touches the essence of the sport. It refers to the words of poet Rudyard Kipling engraved above the entrance to Wimbledon's center court: "If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster / And treat those two impostors just the same."

Fiercest opponent:

Caroline Garcia

Iga doesn't have one great rival. There are no such duels anticipated by the tennis world. Unlike the matches of the past: Navratilova–Evert, Graf–Seles, or Venus vs Serena. Świątek is simply too strong at the moment. Ashleigh Barty could be such an opponent, but the Australian retired from professional sport. If I had to choose the fiercest rival I would put my money on Caroline Garcia.

Adam Romer, Tennisklub

Best match:

Against Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open semifinals

I think I would consider the win in the US Open semifinals against Sabalenka to be her best match – she won despite a 2:4 score in the third set.

Greatest achievement:

37 wins in a row

Iga will win the Roland Garros and the US Open again, and will remain the WTA ranking leader for a long time, but such a winning streak might not happen for a second time.

Best quote:

"I was born to win trophies" - after winning the tournament in Miami.

You can see that this girl is focused on winning more tournaments. Tennis is her life.

Fiercest rival:

Caroline Garcia

I chose Garcia because when she reached her best form after Roland Garros she was the biggest threat to Iga. She defeated Iga on her preferred surface, ie. clay, the match took place in Warsaw, at that.

Tomasz Wolfke, Poland, Eurosport

Best match:

Against Ons Jabeur in the US Open final

You recognize a true champion by the ability to win even when not in the best shape. Iga Swiatek’s form in the second half of the season was much lower than before, as seen in the tournaments leading up to the US Open. Her New York's winning streak is all the more impressive for that. Ended with a match against a rival dubbed the revelation of the season, who lost spectacularly and indisputably.

Iga Swiatek Sport.pl

Biggest achievement:

37 wins in a row

This just might be an achievement that cannot be improved upon. The two main contributing factors probably won't happen again: her phenomenal disposition and the vacancy after the unexpected end of Ash Barty's career. It is a great loss for women's world tennis that the Pole and Australian did not compete against each other in their top shape – we would have had great duels and an interesting confrontation of different styles of play.

Piłkarz Lecha budzi duże zainteresowanie w Europie. Podjął decyzję ws. przyszłości

Best quote:

"I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong because the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha [in February], basically I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one the situation is going to get better, but I'm still going to have hopes and try to support." - after winning Roland Garros.

Being a great star of Polish and world sports, Iga Swiatek has a "duty" to present the most positive image of herself. And to express opinions on important issues. Also acting as the voice of her generation. Since she is a highly intelligent, comprehensively educated, and empathetic person, such declarations sound very natural, truthful and carry a lot of weight coming from her.

Fiercest rival:

Caroline Garcia

The Frenchwoman defeated Swiatek in a very prestigious tournament for Iga, held in her hometown. In the second half of the season Caroline Garcia showed that she has grown and matured mentally – while her technical skills had been at a very high level for a long time. She is and will be an extremely difficult rival for Świątek also because she plays in an increasingly rare offensive style, with more frequent trips to the net than other players (in that regard she can serve as a motivation for Iga to improve her game).

Dominik Senkowski, Sport.pl:

Best match:

Against Ons Jabeur in the US Open final

Iga Swiatek was not in top form in New York. Nevertheless, she was able to win the entire tournament, which makes her success all the greater. In the clash with Ons Jabeur she gave her best performance in the entire event. This was not easy – it was her first Grand Slam final in the US, all while the Tunisian smashed Caroline Garcia a few days earlier in the semifinals of the US Open. Wojciech Fibak himself told us after the final match: "I've never seen Ons Jabeur playing so well before, as in the US Open final against Iga Swiatek."

Greatest achievement:

Winning Roland Garros

Winning a Grand Slam tournament is always a great achievement. This year in Paris, however, it was all the more difficult for Iga Swiatek, as even before the event she was regarded as a clear favorite. She was in the midst of a winning streak (ending with 37 wins). In the French capital, Iga's most dangerous rivals were getting dropped out every day. On the one hand, this made it easier, on the other, however, it put lots of pressure on Swiatek. She coped admirably with this challenge, losing only one set in seven matches. This is the Pole's second triumph at Roland Garros after her victory in 2020.

Best quote:

"I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong because the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha [in February], basically I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one the situation is going to get better, but I'm still going to have hopes and try to support." - after winning Roland Garros.

Since Russia's attack on Ukraine in February 2022, Iga Swiatek has become an informal ambassador and spokesperson of the Ukrainian cause in the West. On the court, she appears with a Ukrainian ribbon on her cap and does not forget about it even at post-match press conferences. She was the first in the tennis world to speak out in such strong words on this matter. She spoke out about the war and kept bringing the military actions in Ukraine to the public’s attention. She organized a charity event in Kraków, at which she raised money for children from Ukraine. From conversations with Ukrainians, we know how grateful they are to our tennis player.

Schmitt: "To dlatego Kubacki wygrywa". Legendarny Niemiec pod wrażeniem. "Faworyt"

Fiercest rival:

Caroline Garcia

The Frenchwoman is one of only nine tennis players who managed to beat Iga Swiatek this year. Garcia had an excellent second part of the season. Among other things, she won the WTA Finals in Fort Worth and was in the semifinals of the US Open. From July to December she won the most points of all the players in the WTA ranking – even more than Swiatek herself.

Iga Swiatek Sport.pl